OVERNIGHT: Clear with a low in the mid 60s. Winds NE 0-5. Sunrise at 5:37 am.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hotter, but not too humid with a high of 90-95. Winds SW 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Increasing clouds late. Low of 69-73. Winds SW/W 5.

TUESDAY: Clearing skies with only an isolated shower early. Humid high of 85-90. Winds W/NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May