HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a product recall due to stainless-steel cups containing levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

Officials state this recall involves improperly manufactured 8-ounce and 12-ounce models of CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless-Steel Children’s Cups sold in pairs. Officials describe both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations including a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle and cobalt and mint. “Cupkin” is also printed on the front bottom of the cups.

Officials say consumers should immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them and contact Soojimus for a full refund. Officials also say Soojimus and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly. Soojimus toll-free at 888-721-0096, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST, email at CPSC@Cupkin.com or online at https://www.cupkin.com.

Officials say lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. For information about free lead testing or to schedule a lead test for your child, contact the Vanderburgh County Health Department at 812-435-5662 or visit https://vanderbughhealth.org/lead-healthy-homes/.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be at events and fairs providing information on lead testing and scheduling lead tests over the next couple of weeks.