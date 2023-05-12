HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The national ‘Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive’ takes place tomorrow nationwide.

Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaeffer and representatives of the National Association of Letter Carriers held a news conference this morning to share details about the food drive.

You can leave non-perishable food in a bag next to their mailbox before their mail is delivered tomorrow, May 13.

This is the 31st year of the ‘Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.’ All collected food will be given to local food pantries, shelters, and other programs.