HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The race to get Ellis Park ready for Churchill Downs’ races is well underway.

This afternoon, a new starting gate arrived at Ellis Park in Henderson. It was brought down I-60 to Highway 41. Churchill Downs had that new starting gate delivered in time for its races to start on Saturday.

It’s a sign of what’s taking place behind the scenes as crews at Ellis Park prepare for what could be their biggest weekend in history.

Racing at Ellis Park usually starts in July, but with Churchill Downs moving its spring meet there this year, horses will be racing a month earlier.