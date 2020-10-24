State: COVID-19 outbreak reported at McLean Co. nursing home

CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) – The KY state long term care facility dashboard shows multiple COVID-19 cases have been reported at Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun.

The state is reporting four new virus cases were confirmed on Friday. At least 13 active resident cases have been reported inside of the facility.

Five employees of the assisted living facility also have active COVID-19 cases.

