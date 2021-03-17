State Fire Marshal investigating Warrick County house fire

WARRICK Co. Ind. (WEHT) –Crews from Vanderburgh County were called to help battle a house fire in Warrick County Tuesday Night.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m in the 3500 block of Katalla Drive off of Vann Road.

Warrick County Dispatch tells Eyewitness News crews remained on the scene for several hours.

No injuries were reported in this fire.

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

