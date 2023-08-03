OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — State officials broke ground on the Owensboro Riverport Improvement Project Thursday evening. Andy Beshear, The Governor of Kentucky, attended alongside residents and local leaders.

“This project will widen 2 miles of Kentucky Route 331, and at the center turn light at the congested southern industry strip. Rinaldo Rd. will also be widened to 3 lanes from industrial drive to the rail loadout,” said Beshear.

The Governor also stated that the infrastructure project intends to increase safety and traffic flow for people living around and traveling by the Owensboro Riverport.

The Riverport first opened for business in 1976, and Governor Beshear says he believes the riverport’s aging infrastructure needs investment as the city’s economy continues to boom.

The $30 million project uses a mix of federal, state, and local funds, including $11,520,000 in better utilizing investments to leverage development funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation, $15,380,885 in state matching funds and $3,247,793 in local matching funds.

Owensboro Riverport is Kentucky`s largest publicly owned inland port, and a major shipping hub.