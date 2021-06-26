State Police: Teenager flown to hospital after crash in White Co.

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – A teenager was flown to the hospital after a crash in White County early Saturday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a vehicle was traveling south on US 45 near 300 N and left the roadway around 1 a.m. The vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled multiple times.

Troopers say the passenger was ejected and flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said the driver was not but was cited for driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.