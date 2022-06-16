Crest Hill, Il. (WEHT) – Stateville Correctional Center had a cause for joy on June 16, a graduation! This graduation marks the first time a cohort/s has graduated with masters degrees inside an Illinois Department Of Corrections (IDOC) facility.

Through an educational partnership with North Park Theological Seminary’s School of Restorative Arts (SRA), 28 students earned their Masters of Arts degrees in Christian Ministry and Restorative Arts. They all not only completed the 54-hour program, each student received either honors or high honors.

The class started working for their degrees in 2018 and continued to work toward it even through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dean of the Seminary, David Kersten, led the ceremony which included many speakers. Those speakers include:

Warden Charles Truitt

Assistant Warden of Programs, Kenneth Osborne

Education Facilities Administrator, Laura Costabile of Stateville Correctional Center

Interim Dean of Faculty Dennis Edwards

Dean of Students and Community Life Debra Auger

Mary Surridge, President of North Park University

Cook County State Attorney, Kim Foxx

There was also music provided by the following graduates:

Jamal Bakr

Manuel Metlock

Rayon

Lydia Vander Stelt

Brandon Lewis

The program originally started in 2015 and now has grown to 80 students, even expanding to Logan Correctional Center. The program includes usually four 12-hour certificates, one for each year, in Foundational Courses, Restorative Arts, Transformative Justice and Pastoral Arts.