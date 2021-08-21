Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville couple

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Evansville couple.

The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Roy Brown, 89, and his wife, Arminta Brown, 82.

We’re told Roy Brown is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a gray plaid shirt and blue jeans. Arminta Brown is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eye, and last seen wearing a tan skirt.

Authorities said Roy and Arminta are driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with an Indiana plate WPU276.

They were last seen on Saturday, August 21. Police said they both left their home around 1 p.m. and never returned.

They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Police said they both have dementia.

If you have any information on Roy and Arminta Brown, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or call 911.