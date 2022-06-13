(WEHT) – The heat is no joke, especially combined with the extreme humidity Tri-Staters are experiencing this week. Temperatures could get into the triple digits this week, the highest in a decade, and heat indexes could reach as much as 115 degrees. So staying cool in these circumstances is vital.

Generally, on hot days in summer break – it’s a no brainer! Head to the nearest pool or splash park. But this level of heat is even affecting some of that. The Lou Dennis Community Park had to close their splash pad because water temperatures were too hot, saying it was unsafe for kids. These kinds of changes definitely can throw a wrench in some families’ plans.

“You know it’s just hot,” said Shawn Hufford who was taking his two-year-old son to the splash pad. “We were going to take the kids to go cool off and do something fun. I told him it was closed, he was like ‘closed?’ I was like yeah look no water, no nothing. I mean he’s only two. He was excited. Now we’re sitting here trying to figure out where else are we going to go?”

“Everybody was really sad in the back seat,” said Kelsey Biever. “We’re all suited up with no where to go. We’ve got sunscreen on. We’re really limited on where we can go with four kids. That’s a lot of little people to keep from drowning by myself so the splash pad is great!”

Cooling off inside isn’t much easier for Tri-Staters who are in fear of their utility bills skyrocketing. CenterPoint Energy announced that they are delaying shut-offs this week due to the extreme heat, but many customers say they are still worried about the costs of running the AC.

“We have the elderly who are on fixed income, we have folks recovering from the pandemic job wise and trying to catch up from the astronomical heating bills that we had this winter,” said Christopher Norrick, activist for DAACE.

Eyewitness News’ Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart says the heat and humidity combination can make you air conditioner have to work harder. “If the air outside is too moist, it makes your air conditioner run harder because it takes more energy to evaporate that moisture.”

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke opened up the C.K. Newsome Center as a cooling station.

“It’s an emergency situation,” added Norrick. “If you don’t have air at home, you can’t afford air at home. You’ve already been disconnected. That was a solution to that.”

Norrick said the Energy for All Coalition has been reaching out to churches in the area and local government, asking for more cooling stations to be opened up.