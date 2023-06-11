HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After a recent stretch of 17 days without measurable rainfall in the Evansville, steady rains were a welcome sight, especially for Hans Schmitz, a Posey County farmer and Conservation Agronomist for Purdue Extension.

“I would have anticipated if we hadn’t gotten this rain, that the D1 moderate drought that’s up in central Indiana would have expanded down this way,” explains Schmitz.

When we last spoke to Schmitz, he was wrapping up planting at his family farm at the beginning of May. Since that time, dry conditions have put Schmitz and other farmers on alert.

“The rains really aren’t going to help the wheat crop that much at all, but the corn and the beans needed it badly,” says Schmitz.

Schmitz says he looks at two factors when determining if a rain is beneficial; amount and intensity.

“If the showers that came through on a particular field started out very light, mild, intensified a little bit, backed off, great. That’s what we want to see,” explains Schmitz. “What we don’t want to see is a very intense rainfall to start. That can form like a crusting layer on the soil surface and ultimately be a detriment in the long run.”

Prior to the rainfall on June 11, Evansville was 1.30″ below normal for rainfall through mid-June. While this event is not an immediate fix, Schmitz says it’s a good start.

“This isn’t going to get us back to normal, however, this is going to give the crops what they need for this week in particular, since we don’t look at it becoming oppressively hot this week,” says Schmitz.

He says 1.50″ of rain per week is the perfect amount to keep most crops healthy. He expects the wheat harvest to begin after conditions dry from today’s rain. Drivers are also advised to be on the lookout for farm equipment on area roads during that time.