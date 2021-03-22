‘Road to Recovery’ committee to make recommendations about Vanderburgh County’s $35M stimulus

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) The ‘Vanderburgh County Road to Recovery Committee’ will have its first meeting on March 29. The committee’s job is to make recommendations about the county’s $35 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan.

“I’m calling an initial meeting to discuss, as a committee, our intentions as to the most prudent ways to spend the American Rescue Plan Act funds.” said County Commissioners President Ben Shoulders, who is serving as Committee Chair. “We will be seeking input from county residents and various business leaders across our community in order to be good stewards of the federal dollars allocated so that we can best serve our fellow tax payers of Vanderburgh County. As a committee, we will be laser focused on top priorities that were most effected by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The newly formed Vanderburgh County Road to Recovery committee consists of the following seven individuals:

Ben Shoulders, Chair (President Vanderburgh County Commissioners)

John Montrastelle Vice Chair (President County Council)

Jeff Hatfield (Vice President County Commissioners)

Stephanie Terry (County Council; CEO of Children’s Museum)

Cheryl Musgrave (County Commissioner)

Brian Gerth (County Auditor)

Eric Williams (former County Sheriff)

The committee will meet on Monday March 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Old National Events Plaza and is open to the public. The entire allocation must be spent by December 31, 2024.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)