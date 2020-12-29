What kind of economic impact will the new stimulus have?

(WEHT)- Nine months after President Trump signed the CARES Act, he has now signed legislation that would provide a $600 check to Americans, along with expanding unemployment benefits and food stamps. But what kind of impact will that have on the economy?

Indiana University Southeast professor Dr. D. Eric Schansberg says he has concerns with its potential impact on the debt, saying there’s still uncertainty about how much debt the government can take, even during the pandemic.

However, the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show unemployment is still at a higher rate than before the pandemic, with 10.7 million Americans out of work and a 6.7 percent unemployment rate.

A study from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released after the first round of stimulus showed 81 percent of people who reported losing income after mid-March said they used the stimulus money to pay for expenses.

Still, some have raised concerns over whether passing the stimulus will impact how some people seek work. Lindsey Daseler of Evansville employment agency HireLevel says there is demand both from people seeking jobs and from employers seeking workers.

And I do feel like people are getting started to get a better idea of what to expect and kind of how things are working, especially now with the vaccine coming out, things like that. People are starting to get to the point where they’re actually ready to get back to work Lindsey Daseler

The IRS says the first round of stimulus payments could come within a few weeks.

