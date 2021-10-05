Stink bug season! How to avoid these seasonal pests

(WEHT) – It’s that time of year again when those dreaded stink bugs come crawling back into houses across the Hoosier state.

There are actually several types of stink bugs making their way into Indiana homes this year. The biggest culprit is the brown marmorated stink bug. Researchers say these bugs will go into your home because they want to find a warm place to stay for the winter. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to keep them out.

Experts suggest calling a pest control company to treat walls. Cracks in walls are recommended to be filled, as insects can make their way in if untreated. If not wanting to call pest control, you can apply home defense pesticides yourself. But whatever you do, don’t step on them.

Researchers say that stink bugs don’t bite and luckily will not breed inside your home.