MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins Circuit Court made a decision in the case of Dennis Stone, the man accused of shooting and killing Nichole Merrell, and injuring a child in August of 2020.

“Due to a procedural error, the Commonwealth and defense counsel made a joint motion for a mistrial, which was granted by the Court.”

According to the release, the case is set for a pre-trial conference on March 8 at 9 a.m. and Stone will remain in custody.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney says due to the case pending, no further comments can be made.