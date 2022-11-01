HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – During this dry fall, many burn bans have been put into play due to the increased risk of fires.

The Henderson Fire Department is helping teach children about fire safety and prevention in hopes of preventing more fires.

HFD visited Spottsville Elementary School to spread its Fire Safety message on Tuesday. Reports say Sparky taught the children what to do if their clothes were on fire. Stop, drop (cover your eyes) and roll on the ground until the fire goes out.

HFD says its Fire Prevention team is planning to visit all local elementary schools to teach about fire safety.