EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been several weeks since a storage facility in Evansville burst into flames. Renters say they are still looking for answers.

Michael Yates and Faith Williams were in the process of downsizing and rented a storage locker while preparing to move to Florida. They watched videos of the fire in shock, as flames took over Stor-N’-Lock on January 30th.

They later received a phone call saying they could come see what was left, but they tell Eyewitness News that they have not been able to get any of their items.

“Then we received an email saying that we were going to be able to come and look at our stuff. We did not know that is what they meant whenever you showed up. In front of us, there were unburned polaroid pictures from people’s families and stuff. You could reach out and touch stuff that we could tell were our belongings,” they say.

The circumstances surrounding the fire and the cause have not been released.

Eyewitness News reached out to Stor-N’-Lock. They were unavailable Sunday but have agreed to talk with us later this week.