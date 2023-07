HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The string of sever weather over the past several days has caused some headaches in the tri-state for everyone. The storms have left in their wake debris, property damage and power outages.

Evansville City crews say that they are continuing their cleanup effort, and are making good progress. However, the process is far from complete. Workers with Teamsters 215 say that they are working more than 16 hour days, and the calls about damages just keep coming in.