Evansville, In. (WEHT) – Another round of severe weather ripped through the Tri-State area on Wednesday causing significant damage in some areas in Vanderburgh County.

Brad, I am standing here near 7100 Kremer drive where around 2pm, 60mph straight line winds uprooted close to 20 trees. I spoke with one property owner who described what it was like.-

“All of the sudden I heard a big boom. It sounded like a tree fell on my building. Just boom boom boom. Whenever it did, I opened the door and you couldn’t nothing,” says Paul Jacobs,

One of the homes most affected by the damage belonged to an EPD Detective, Nick Henderson. He said within minutes, multiple neighbors and nearly a dozen fraternal order of police members were stopping by the property to help with the mess.

“We got a great neighborhood here. Everyone you see down here and in my yard are all members of the Fraternal Order of Police. Strapped what they were doing at the time, and came out here to help me,” says Detective Nick Henderson.

The entire road was blocked off at one point, a power line sheered to the ground and electricity out for everyone. Even not knowing the forecast, neighbors say they were more than happy to get done what needed to get done.

“We were like wow… It was gonna need some work done. So we just got chainsaws and just got straight to work,” says Emma Keen, a neighbor

By the time Eyewitness News left the scene, pizza was being delivered and Centerpoint was finishing up repairs as the neighbor