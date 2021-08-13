Storms cause damage at Gibson County Community Corrections building

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms moved through the Tri-State on Thursday night causing damage in some areas. In Gibson County cleanup is underway after some property was damaged.

Princeton officials say damage was centered around the 100 block of East Emerson Street near the county jail.

“That was the only big damage, most of the other ones were just power lines down, trees, limbs and things like that had fallen,” said Princeton Police Dept. Lieutenant Bobby Wood. “We had a roof that came off and damaged a parked vehicle, officers went out and took a property report on that.”

Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms said the roof of a building behind the jail blew off, causing extensive damage to the Community Corrections Building.

The storm also damaged the county’s radio tower on top of the jail. Officials said a specialized team will now have to come out to untangle the debris, but crews were already at work Friday morning.

“It seemed like it was a pretty quick occurrence, damage was minimal minus the roof, and some of the trees that were down,” Lt. Wood said. “Some people had complained that trees and limbs were down and had fallen in their yards.”

Eyewitness News cameras were not allowed behind a fence outside of the jail – but our team spotted a large debris field with extensive damage.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Stacey May says it’s not uncommon for summer thunderstorms to produce strong wind gusts.

“This line of storms moved into the Tri-State from the northwest yesterday evening, and it was slowly weakening but it still did produce some pockets of damaging pockets winds, in the stronger parts including there in Princeton,” May said.

Other parts of Princeton were left relatively untouched. Officers say they only fielded a few other calls with a majority of the damage centered around the Gibson County Jail.