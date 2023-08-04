HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The 45th annual Jasper Strassenfest is returning to 4th street this weekend.

The annual event celebrates the rich German heritage of Jasper and Dubois County with free entertainment for the whole family. Some of this years events include an antique tractor show, carnival rides, brat eating contests, chicken dance contest and a tribute to Elvis Presley among others.

There will also be a beer Garden and Half-Pot booth downtown at the Ruler Foods all weekend.

The festival will feature a multitude of food booths from local non profits, live music, and even a shuttle service to help folks get around.

To learn see the full schedule of events and learn more, visit jasperstrassenfest.org.