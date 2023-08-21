HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As part of the City of Jasper’s infrastructure maintenance, the Jasper Street Department along with contractor RejuvTec will be applying a Reclamite preservation solution to several streets beginning Monday, August 21 through Wednesday, August 23.

The closures are expected to begin each day at approximately 7:30 a.m. and last until about 5 p.m., with the possibility of work extending into next week in the event of inclement weather.

Reclamite is an asphalt rejuvenating emulsion that restores the original binder back to a proper balance. All vehicles must be removed prior to 7:30 a.m. from streets being processed. Motorists will not be allowed on these streets prior to the contractors removing the barricades. Once barricades have been removed, the road surface will be very slick with sand. Drivers should use extreme caution, should they travel streets shortly after the barricades have been removed. The sand will be removed within 2 days.

The affected streets include:

Easy Street

Crossroads Ave.

University Drive North of Grandview Drive

Grandview drive both sides of University Drive

Hillbrook Drive

Willow Lane

6th Street Anderson to Railroad Tracks

Anderson Street

Greene Street from 13th Street to 15th Street

E. 15th Street from Kellerville Road to railroad tracks

Cherry Street from 15th Street to Kellerville Road

Kellerville Road from 15th Street to Cathy Lane

Dispatch Road

Bittersweet Drive from 29th Street to 31st Street

Scenic Court north of Pleasant View

Virginia Avenue

Old Huntingburg Road at 12th Avenue

HRJ Lane from US231 to Dispatch

Power Drive

Cottonwood Lane south of 2nd Street

Red Bud Lane from 2nd street to 5th street

Mapleleaf Drive

Lechner Lane from Gregory to 2nd Street

St. Charles Street from Division to 12th Avenue

Trash, recycling and yard waste collection will proceed as normal, and must be out no later than 7:00 a.m. for pickup.