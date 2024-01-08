INDIANAPOLIS — United Auto Workers announced a tentative agreement with Allison Transmission after 1,500 union workers geared up in preparation of a strike after previous contract negotiations failed.

Previously, UAW Local 933 announced that the first major strike of 2024 might be kicking off in Indianapolis after accusing Allison Transmission of “lowballing” workers after the union’s contract expired on Nov. 14.

“The workers were ready to walk, so Allison was ready to talk,” UAW said in their announcement of the tentative deal.

According to Allison Transmission, the new deal includes “historic wage increases” and the elimination of wage tiers. The union also boasted of gains for 401Ks and legacy pensions along with the addition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

UAW Local 933 members will now vote on whether or not to accept the new contract.