UPDATE:

Strong winds continue to keep power crews busy this morning and will through the afternoon. Here are some of the latest numbers of customers without power as of 10:30am.

CenterPoint: 14,674

Kenergy: 2,636

OMU: 2,093

WIN: 821

HMPL: 42

ORIGINAL STORY:

Evansville, IND (WEHT) – With a strong weather system moving through the Tri-state causing high winds, power companies are reporting many customers without power.

The National Weather Service is reporting the Evansville area is seeing sustained winds of nearly 30 miles per hour and so far a gust of 51 miles per hour.

As of 9:00 am Saturday morning, CenterPoint is reporting a little over 7,000 without power and Kenergy with a little over 1200. Duke Energy is reporting just over 2,000 customers, mostly confined to the Knox county area.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle reports winds are knocking down trees, which in return are taking down powerlines. He advises to drive carefully on roads with hills and curves as it could be hard to see the down trees and lines until you are driving up on them.

A Wind Advisory is out for all of the Tri-state until 1:00 pm with wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour. Even after 1:00 pm, winds will still be strong until later this evening.