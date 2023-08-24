HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Dispatch confirms that a structure fire happened in the 500 block of Gabe Street in Henderson.

The call came in around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

The fire took about 30 minutes to put out. All occupants were reportedly out of the house when the Fire Department arrived.

In an update from the Henderson Fire Department’s website, HPD said that they pulled two dogs from the home. The Fire Department thinks the dogs will be okay, but they advise the owners to take them to the veterinarian as soon as possible.