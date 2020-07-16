Students at Highland and Hebron Elementary schools will move schools this fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A letter sent to parents of fourth and fifth students at Highland and Hebron Elementary schools Wednesday is alerting them to changes to accommodate social distancing for the upcoming school year.

In the letter, Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Superintendent Dr. David Smith notes large enrollment at both schools and said it is not possible to achieve social distancing without reducing the number of students.

“The only way to accomplish social distancing in classrooms at both Highland and Hebron is to move the two upper grade levels out of each building to an alternative site,” said EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith. “The remaining students can then be spread out into enough classrooms and learning spaces so the appropriate number of students can be placed into homerooms.”

Administration officials say teachers, staff, and fourth and fifth grade students at Hebron and Highland elementary schools will be moving to the Harwood Career Preparatory High School building on First Avenue.

Harwood Prep students and staff will then move to the old North High School, now the Academy of Innovative Studies building off of Diamond Avenue.

“An advantage of using Harwood is the fact that it is a current school facility with everything in place for learning to continue as normal,” said Dr. Smith. “For this upcoming school year we will refer to this building as the Highland & Hebron Annex”

EVSC officials plan to provide a school administrator, counselor, secretary and nurse full-time on-site support the students and teachers. Students from Highland and Hebron will be assigned to separate homerooms and not mixed together.

Bus transportation in the morning and afternoon between the annex and Highland and Hebron will provided for students.

The full letter can be read here:

