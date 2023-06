HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A group of students from Signature High School in Evansville have created a new business to help people facing legal trouble find the right lawyer.

The group says their website will use artificial intelligence to match a person to the lawyer that is best suited for their case.

They say one of the biggest problems people face when they are looking for a lawyer is the price, but with their new service, that problem has been eliminated.