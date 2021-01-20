Students watch 2021 presidential inauguration

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– Some young Tri-State students got to witness history in the making today watching America’s 59th inauguration.

“I do hope he blesses America,” said Spencer, a third grader at Christian Life Education Center. He became emotional while watching President Joe Biden’s inaugural address. “Joe Biden Junior, he had a good speech and it made me cry a little bit.”

Christian Life Education Center teacher Emily Jeck says they are always looking for ways to bring history lessons to life.

“Anything that is ever historic or live, we always like to bring our students and let them watch that so that they can see what’s going on,” explained Jeck.

As third through seventh graders watch President Biden sworn in to office, many students soaked in the historic moments. Some students say it was impowering to watch the first woman vice president.

Joshua Academy’s Principal Arveneda McDonald anticipates their students to learn more about Vice President Kamala Harris, the first black and Indian American woman vice president.

“It helps our students see someone who looks like them who has really made history in their lifetime. That they can actually say, ‘I remember when,'” explained McDonald.

McDonald said since the NAACP and other organizations are urging minority groups to be safe during this polarizing political climate, Joshua Academy leaders decided to do virtual learning on inauguration day.

“It’s an opportunity for them to just be home in a safe environment and begin to have those family conversations with their parents,” said McDonald.

(This story was originally published on January 20, 2021)