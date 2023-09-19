HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Although many experts have declared the Great Resignation over, workers in some states are quitting their jobs more frequently than others.

WalletHub discovered this includes two-thirds of the Tri-State where Indiana ranks 16th with the highest resignation rates with Kentucky as one of the highest in the country with the fourth highest.

Illinois ranked near the bottom of the list at 46th.

To get these results, WalletHub considered the rate at which people quit their jobs in the latest month and the last 12 months for each state and the District of Columbia.

Illinois Resignation Rate (Latest Month) – 2.1% Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months) – 2.26%

Indiana Resignation Rate (Latest Month) – 3.2% Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months) – 2.76%

Kentucky Resignation Rate (Latest Month) – 3.4% Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months) – 3.21%



