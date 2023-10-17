HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The average U.S. family spends at least $2,000 every year on utilities, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. In 2022, the average consumer spent another $3,120 on motor fuel and oil.

Bottom line, energy is expensive. To better understand the impact of doing more with less, WalletHub conducted a study of the most and least energy efficient states.

To get an average score, the study compared 48 states across two dimensions of “Home Energy Efficiency” and “Auto Energy Efficiency”, and when it comes to the Tri-State, it is all over the board with Kentucky ranking 37th, Indiana 28th and Illinois 12th.

Kentucky Home Energy Efficiency – 18th Auto Energy Efficiency – 13th

Indiana Home Energy Efficiency – 32nd Auto Energy Efficiency – 30th

Illinois Home Energy Efficiency – 38th Auto Energy Efficiency – 33rd



For a full list of results, click here.

Data for Alaska and Hawaii were excluded due to data limitations.