HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – New Year’s resolutions. Everyone has them from losing weight to saving money, but which one is the most popular?

Surveys say around three out of four adults in the United States make resolutions every year, and according to Forbes and Statista, the following five tops the list for 2024.

48% resolved to exercise more

38% resolved to improve finances

36% resolved to improve their mental health

34% resolved to lose weight

32% resolved to eat healther

The study shows improving finances climbed two spots from the start of 2023 from #4 to #2, losing weight dropped from #3 to #4 and spending time with family and friends dropped off the list.

Studies from Forbes and One Poll also show 62% of people feel pressured to make resolutions with women coming in at 64% and men at 60%. In addition, 80% think they can keep their resolutions all year, 82% of men and 79% of women.

In 2023, polling said 87% of people thought they had a good chance of keeping their resolutions throughout the year.

23% kept their resultions for three months

22% kept their resolutions for two months

13% kept them for four months

9% kept them for five months

8% kept them for one month

Six percent report they have kept their resolutions all year long.

