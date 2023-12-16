HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – While the holiday season is named the most wonderful time of the year, some people in Kentucky don’t see it the same way.

According to a study conducted by allstarhome.com, Kentucky ranks 14th on the list of most stressed states during the holidays.

The study found that people in Kentucky dread seeing their parents the most and visiting people, shopping and cleaning are the most stressful parts of the holidays.

In the rest of the Tri-State, Indiana and Illinois ranked much lower on the stress list ranking 36th and 35th respectively.

As a whole, people dread seeing their aunts and uncles the most with 23.1% of people feeling the same way. In-laws came in second at 21.6% with parental figures and cousins tying at 19.2%.

Further research says 1 in 3 Americans feel judged for their career or education for the holidays with 1 in 6 feeling judged for their parenting during the holidays.

The study also found what foods Americans are likely to overconsume and sweets topped out at 60.2% with side dishes in a distant second at 52.2%. One in four Americans also say they overconsume on alcohol during the holidays.