HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Road rage. We see it everywhere from cutting people off to tailgating to flipping the bird, but have you noticed some state’s drivers are more confrontational than others?

According to a study by Forbes Advisor, Illinois ranks 8th with the states with the most road rage. In the rest of the Tri-State, Indiana and Kentucky are ranked much lower at 42nd and 40th, respectively.

In a more detailed description, 23.5% of Illinois drivers have forced another driver off the road, ranked as most likely in the nation, and 29.5% of Illinois drivers said another driver has exited their vehicle to yell or fight them. That ranked sixth highest in the nation.

The study also says 413 people were injured in road rage shootings in 2022, which is a 135% increase from 2018.

