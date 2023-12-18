HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Tis’ the season for giving back as nearly $500 billon were donated to charity in 2022, leaving the United States in third place, according to the latest World Giving Index, with 64% coming directly from individuals.

Americans as a whole do more than help others with their pockets. They also contribute their time with 61 million people volunteering, serving a combined total of 4.1 billion hours each year.

To determine how charitable each state is, WalletHub conducted a study across 19 key indicators of charitable behavior, from volunteer rate to share of income donated to the share of sheltered homeless.

Across the Tri-State, Illinois ranks the highest at 14th most charitable while Indiana ranks 33rd and Kentucky ranks 38th.

Illinois Volunteering & Service Rank – 18th Charitable Giving Rank – 14th

Indiana Volunteering & Service Rank – 16th Charitable Giving Rank – 44th

Kentucky Volunteering & Service Rank – 29th Charitable Giving Rank – 41st



For a full list of rankings, click here.