HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Certain states are easier to raise a family than others with high inflation, high safety and good job prospects as factors to consider.
WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe explains it takes factors that go beyond the dollars (job market, income and housing costs) that can determine what state is best to raise a family, citing low-quality schools, a bad healthcare system and high crime can turn an already stressful parenting situation into something worse.
To help find states with a good combination of all factors, WalletHub conducted a study on all 50 states across 50 key indicators of family friendliness including family income to housing affordability and unemployment rate.
According to the study, the Tri-State is a mixed bag with Illinois coming in at 14th best while Indiana and Kentucky rank 35th and 36th, respectively.
- Illinois
- Family Fun – 4th
- Health and Safety – 35th
- Health and Child Care – 22nd
- Affordability – 13th
- Socioeconomics – 44th
- Indiana
- Family Fun – 34th
- Health and Safety – 32nd
- Health and Child Care – 21st
- Affordability – 26th
- Socioeconomics – 31st
- Kentucky
- Family Fun – 44th
- Health and Safety – 22nd
- Health and Child Care – 16th
- Affordability – 29th
- Socioeconomics – 40th
