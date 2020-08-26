Study: IN, KY among top 20 states with most underprivileged children

(WEHT) — A recent study from WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 27 key measures of neediness and found both Indiana and Kentucky ranked in the top 20, with Kentucky ranking 11th and Indiana ranking 14th.

The data set ranges from share of children in households with below-poverty income to child food-insecurity rate to share of maltreated children.

Indiana tied for first for the highest percentage of children in foster care and ranked 47th for the lowest child and youth homeless rate.

Kentucky ranked first for the highest percentage of maltreated children.

You can view the full report here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)