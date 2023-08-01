HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A recent study by WalletHub ranking early education has Indiana at the bottom.
The study concluded while Indiana was ranked last, Illinois and Kentucky did a lot better with Illinois ranked 16th and Kentucky ranked 21st.
WalletHub states their study was across 12 metrics, including share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program, number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K.
In categories of access, quality and resources and economic support, the same study concluded the following for the three states:
- Kentucky
- Access – 18th
- Quality – 18th
- Resources – 44th
- Illinois
- Access – 5th
- Quality – 44th
- Resources – 17th
- Indiana
- Access – Last
- Quality – 30th
- Resources – 41st
For a list of full results, click here.