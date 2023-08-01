HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A recent study by WalletHub ranking early education has Indiana at the bottom.

The study concluded while Indiana was ranked last, Illinois and Kentucky did a lot better with Illinois ranked 16th and Kentucky ranked 21st.

WalletHub states their study was across 12 metrics, including share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program, number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K.

In categories of access, quality and resources and economic support, the same study concluded the following for the three states:

Kentucky Access – 18th Quality – 18th Resources – 44th

Illinois Access – 5th Quality – 44th Resources – 17th

Indiana Access – Last Quality – 30th Resources – 41st



For a list of full results, click here.