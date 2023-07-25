HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Across the country, Americans are known for racking up credit card debt. In 2022, WalletHub found that Americans increased their credit card debt by a record $179.4 billion with the grand total owed is over $1.1 trillion.

While credit card debt can take a huge bite out of anyone’s finances, in the Tri-State, two out of the three states ranked more favorably in three categories.

According to a WalletHub recent study, Kentucky ranks third when it comes to the least amount of time to pay off credit card debt with an average time of 11 months and 13 days. Indiana ranks eighth with an average time of 12 months and 6 days. Illinois ranks 19th with a time of 12 months and 19 days.

The same study concluded that Kentucky also ranks third in least amount of cost to pay off that debt with a cost of $226. Indiana ranked ninth with a cost of $251. Illinois ranked mid-pack in 24th with a cost of $294.

One more category the study conducted was median amount of credit card debt. Kentucky ranked fourth in least amount of debt with a median number of $2,230. Indiana was right behind with the seventh least amount with $2,322. Illinois ranked much lower in 28th with an average debt of $2,618.