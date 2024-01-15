HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – When it comes to password sharing, Kentucky and Indiana are at the bottom of the list of states that share passwords for streaming services.

According to a study by securedatarecovery.com, Indiana ranked 39th and Kentucky ranked 40th. Illinois was near the top, ranking as the 4th most likely state to password share.

California, Ohio and Florida ranked in the top three states to share passwords.

The study also found Netflix (24.8%), Disney+ (19.1%) and Hulu (17.2%) are most watched with borrowed passwords with 69% of Americans having used someone else’s login for a streaming service in the past.

80% of Americans also don’t view sharing passwords as a form of stealing, and Kentucky residents are also most likely to view password sharing as a form of stealing with Louisville being tied as the least likely city to share passwords with Oklahoma City in the top ten cities that were ranked and surveyed.

In May 2023, Netflix announced efforts to limit password sharing among users. With this crackdown, many password borrowers were logged out of the streaming service.

There was no data provided for Wyoming, Montana, North and South Dakota, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Delaware, Alaska and Hawaii.