HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Deciding where to call home can be a tough and tedious process with lots of factors to consider and each state has its benefits and drawbacks.

WalletHub did a study that included all 50 states and the District of Columbia and concluded in the Tri-State area, Kentucky ranked 42nd, Indiana ranked 22nd and Illinois ranked 13th of overall places to live.

To get to a combined total score, five categories across 51 metrics were considered including affordability, economy, education & health, quality of life and safety.

Kentucky Affordability – 9th Economy – 44th Education & Health – 42nd Quality of Life – 46th Safety – 30th

Indiana Affordability – 3rd Economy – 42nd Education & Health – 30th Quality of Life – 30th Safety – 19th

Illinois Affordability – 36th Economy – 48th Education & Health – 29th Quality of Life – 4th Safety – 2nd



For a full list of results, click here.