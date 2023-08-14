HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Deciding where to call home can be a tough and tedious process with lots of factors to consider and each state has its benefits and drawbacks.

WalletHub did a study that included all 50 states and the District of Columbia and concluded in the Tri-State area, Kentucky ranked 42nd, Indiana ranked 22nd and Illinois ranked 13th of overall places to live.

To get to a combined total score, five categories across 51 metrics were considered including affordability, economy, education & health, quality of life and safety.

  • Kentucky
    • Affordability – 9th
    • Economy – 44th
    • Education & Health – 42nd
    • Quality of Life – 46th
    • Safety – 30th
  • Indiana
    • Affordability – 3rd
    • Economy – 42nd
    • Education & Health – 30th
    • Quality of Life – 30th
    • Safety – 19th
  • Illinois
    • Affordability – 36th
    • Economy – 48th
    • Education & Health – 29th
    • Quality of Life – 4th
    • Safety – 2nd

For a full list of results, click here.