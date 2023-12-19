HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky is among the states with the least amount of credit card ownership, according to a recent study.

According to the study by WalletHub, across the Tri-State, Kentucky had the ninth fewest credit cards while Indiana ranked 18th fewest while Illinois was ranked 19th fewest.

Kentucky Number of Credit Cards Rank – 37th Increase in Number of Credit Cards Rank – 44th

Indiana Number of Credit Cards Rank – 36th Increase in Number of Credit Cards Rank – 25th

Illinois Number of Credit Cards Rank – 33rd Increase in Number of Credit Cards Rank – 27th



To determine the list where credit card ownership is increasing the most, WalletHub analyzed consumer-finance data across four key metrics. These metrics include the average number of cards owned per person, average number of new cards opened per person in the third quarter of 2023 and the percent change in both numbers for the third quarter of 2022.

According to WalletHub, the average American has more than four open credit cards that varies from person to person.

Experts say having multiple cards can help boost your credit score, but at the same time, lead to temptation to overspend.

Some tips WalletHub also provided for how to manage credit cards responsibly include:

Never opening a card to spend beyond your means

Waiting at least six months between applications

Asking for credit limit increases

Use different credit cards for different things

Setting up automatic payments

Full a full list of rankings, click here.