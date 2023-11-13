HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – According to recent studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in ten U.S. adults 20 and older are either overweight or obese.

Those numbers contribute to ranking Kentucky as the third most overweight or obese state in the country.

To determine where and how much this problem persists, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics from share of obese and overweight population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

During this study, Indiana was ranked 22nd and Illinois was ranked 32nd.

Kentucky Obesity & Overweight Prevalence – 4th Health Consequences – 10th Food & Fitness – 21st

Indiana Obesity & Overweight Prevalence – 20th Health Consequences – 29th Food & Fitness – 18th

Illinois Obesity & Overweight Prevalence – 28th Health Consequences – 44th Food & Fitness – 17th



WalletHub also concluded the weight-loss and diet control industry is massive because of this, being worth at least $75 billion. Obesity also costs the health care system $173 billion each year.

