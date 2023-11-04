HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Parts of the country are still struggling with unemployment, but that isn’t quite the case in Kentucky.

According to WalletHub, they conducted a study to determine where each state with the District of Columbia ranked where unemployment claims are decreasing the most and found Kentucky ranked sixth best.

In the rest of the Tri-State, Indiana ranked even better with a place of fourth best. Illinois was ranked in the bottom half, 31st overall.

In more detailed findings, Kentucky had the biggest change in the number of unemployment claims with the latest week vs. the previous week with a near 20% decrease and the fifth biggest change in unemployment claims against the same period for 2022 with a 26.66% decrease.

WalletHub states the U.S. reduced unemployment to record lows earlier this year with new unemployment claims increasing slightly week-over-week on October 23. There are currently 6.4 million Americans unemployed in total.

