HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – It’s no secret that some states are easier to drive in than others, and in the Tri-State, that’s no exception.
According to a recent study by WalletHub, when it comes to the best states to drive in, Indiana just missed the top ten, ranking 11th while Illinois ranked 23rd and Kentucky ranked 26th.
To get to a total score, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 indicators of a good commute from average gas prices to rush hour congestion to road quality.
- Indiana
- Cost of Ownership and Maintenance – 13th
- Traffic and Infrastructure – 19th
- Safety – 32nd
- Access to Vehicles and Maintenance – 17th
- Illinois
- Cost of Ownership and Maintenance – 40th
- Traffic and Infrastructure – 37th
- Safety – 5th
- Access to Vehicles and Maintenance – 5th
- Kentucky
- Cost of Ownership and Maintenance – 24th
- Traffic and Infrastructure – 24th
- Safety – 19th
- Access to Vehicles and Maintenance – 33rd
WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said the following on determining the rankings:
“When people think about the costs associated with owning a vehicle, things like regular maintenance, insurance and gas typically come to mind. What many people don’t realize is that traffic congestion can also be extremely costly because of the amount of time it wastes, which is why the best states for driving tend to be sparsely populated. Factors like safety and the quality of roads are key, too.”
For a full list of rankings, click here.