HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – It’s no secret that some states are easier to drive in than others, and in the Tri-State, that’s no exception.

According to a recent study by WalletHub, when it comes to the best states to drive in, Indiana just missed the top ten, ranking 11th while Illinois ranked 23rd and Kentucky ranked 26th.

To get to a total score, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 indicators of a good commute from average gas prices to rush hour congestion to road quality.

Indiana Cost of Ownership and Maintenance – 13th Traffic and Infrastructure – 19th Safety – 32nd Access to Vehicles and Maintenance – 17th

Illinois Cost of Ownership and Maintenance – 40th Traffic and Infrastructure – 37th Safety – 5th Access to Vehicles and Maintenance – 5th

Kentucky Cost of Ownership and Maintenance – 24th Traffic and Infrastructure – 24th Safety – 19th Access to Vehicles and Maintenance – 33rd



WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said the following on determining the rankings:

“When people think about the costs associated with owning a vehicle, things like regular maintenance, insurance and gas typically come to mind. What many people don’t realize is that traffic congestion can also be extremely costly because of the amount of time it wastes, which is why the best states for driving tend to be sparsely populated. Factors like safety and the quality of roads are key, too.”

For a full list of rankings, click here.