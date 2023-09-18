HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Teaching can be rewarding but many teachers feel they are overworked and underpaid.

Education jobs are among the lowest-paying occupations that require a bachelor’s degree where teachers earn an average of $3,644 less every year than ten years ago when adjusted for inflation.

To find out where the District of Columbia and every state ranks when it comes to favorable educational environments, WalletHub did a study on the subject, and when it comes to the Tri-State area, it is ranked in the top half.

Indiana is ranked 12th, Illinois ranked 15th and Kentucky ranked 23rd.

To get a total score, 24 key indicators of teacher-friendliness was used ranging from income growth potential to pupil to teacher ratio and public-school spending per student.

Indiana Opportunity & Competition – 17th Academic & Work Environment – 9th

Illinois Opportunity & Competition – 12th Academic & Work Environment – 22nd

Kentucky Opportunity & Competition – 32nd Academic & Work Environment – 21st



For a full list of results, click here.