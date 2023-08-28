HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – While Americans are hard workers, putting in an average of 1,811 hours every year, some states work harder than others.

Although when given the chance to not work as hard, some employees refuse with some reasons ranging from the image of being less dedicated, fear of layoffs, falling behind, etc.

While there are many reasons, WalletHub did a study on where all 50 states rank when it comes to working hard, and when it comes to the Tri-State area, Indiana ranked 22nd, Kentucky ranked 34th and Illinois ranked 40th.

To reach a total score, 50 states across ten key indicators were used, ranging from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours for each resident.

Indiana Direct Work Factors – 22nd Indirect Work Factors – 29th

Kentucky Direct Work Factors – 29th Indirect Work Factors – 43rd

Illinois Direct Work Factors – 40th Indirect Work Factors – 17th



