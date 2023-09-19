HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In March 2020, federal student loan payments were temporarily paused due to the start of COVID, but all things must come to an end.

After over three years of extension after extension, federal student loans began accruing interest again on September 1, and students will have to begin making monthly payments again starting in October.

That means students in some states will be hit harder than others, so WalletHub conducted a study to determine where each state ranks.

To get to a total score, all 50 states including the District of Columbia were compared across 12 key metrics. This ranges from average student loan debt for each borrower, the share of state residents with student debt, to share of student loan borrowers eligible for forgiveness.

When it comes to how hard the Tri-State area might be hit, Indiana ranked 20th, Illinois was 18th and Kentucky ranked in the top ten at 9th hardest.

Indiana Student Loan Indebtedness – 22nd Student Loan Forgiveness – 22nd

Illinois Student Loan Indebtedness – 31st Student Loan Forgiveness – 16th

Kentucky Student Loan Indebtedness – 15th Student Loan Forgiveness – 15th



As a whole, WalletHub determined around 43.8 million Americans owe a collective $1.64 trillion in student loans, which averages out to about $37,000 for each borrower.

For a full list of results, click here.