HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Women’s rights have made significant progress since the passage of the 19th Amendment, but some states are still behind when it comes to women’s equality.

This is no exception in the Tri-State area as WalletHub conducted a study on this ongoing battle and found out of the 50 states, Illinois ranked 21st, Kentucky ranked 29th and Indiana ranked 40th.

To determine where women’s equality was being represented the most, 17 key indicators were used among three categories including workplace environment, education & health and political empowerment.

Illinois Workplace Environment – 27th Education & Health – 37th Political Empowerment – 16th

Kentucky Workplace Environment – 20th Education & Health – 12th Political Empowerment – 45th

Indiana Workplace Environment – 45th Education & Health – 21st Political Empowerment – 38th



WalletHub found as a whole, the United States placed 43rd of the World Economic Forum’s ranking of 146 countries based on gender equality for 2023. This ranking was worse than 2022’s ranking of 27th.

While women make up more than 50% of the population, WalletHub also found women make up around 28% of legislatures and 32.5% of Fortune 500 board seats.

Full a full list of results, click here.