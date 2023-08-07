HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Having a baby is a huge responsibility and the cost of having one is a huge expense.
In some states, it might not break your wallet as bad as others, but in the Tri-State area, it is definitely not the most favorable either.
WalletHub conducted a study that showed where all 50 states plus the District of Columbia ranked overall to have a baby were and found Illinois ranked 21st, Kentucky 34th and Indiana was 40th.
To get these rankings, WalletHub used four key dimensions across 31 metrics: cost, healthcare, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness.
- Kentucky
- Cost – 7th
- Healthcare – 41st
- Baby-Friendliness – 18th
- Family-Friendliness – 37th
- Indiana
- Cost – 18th
- Healthcare – 44th
- Baby-Friendliness – 33rd
- Family-Friendliness – 34th
- Illinois
- Cost – 35th
- Healthcare – 18th
- Baby-Friendliness – 31st
- Family-Friendliness – 13th
For a full list of results, click here.