HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Having a baby is a huge responsibility and the cost of having one is a huge expense.

In some states, it might not break your wallet as bad as others, but in the Tri-State area, it is definitely not the most favorable either.

WalletHub conducted a study that showed where all 50 states plus the District of Columbia ranked overall to have a baby were and found Illinois ranked 21st, Kentucky 34th and Indiana was 40th.

To get these rankings, WalletHub used four key dimensions across 31 metrics: cost, healthcare, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness.

  • Kentucky
    • Cost – 7th
    • Healthcare – 41st
    • Baby-Friendliness – 18th
    • Family-Friendliness – 37th
  • Indiana
    • Cost – 18th
    • Healthcare – 44th
    • Baby-Friendliness – 33rd
    • Family-Friendliness – 34th
  • Illinois
    • Cost – 35th
    • Healthcare – 18th
    • Baby-Friendliness – 31st
    • Family-Friendliness – 13th

For a full list of results, click here.